NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold a Rummage Sale, indoors, on Friday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to clothing, there will be shoes, pocketbooks, jewelry, bedding, curtains, golf course tapestry, beds, couch, armoires, bureaus, other furniture, mirrors, lamps, pictures, books, CDs, household and holiday items.
Donations of clean, gently worn spring and summer clothes are appreciated, as well as soft goods such as towels, etc. Donations may be dropped off at the church on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until Tuesday, April 5.
Fill a bag for $5 on Bag Day Saturday (on selected items). Second bag costs less.
For more information, call the church office at 508-699-2434. The church is located on the Baptist Common between North Washington and Park streets.
