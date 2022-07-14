CUMBERLAND – Scott Jameson will be bringing his Magic show to the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m.
This event is free and will be held outside on the front lawn. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit upon during the performance; the blanket helps families with social distancing and keeping everyone safe.
The Friends of the Cumberland Library are sponsoring Scott Jameson’s magic show. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved indoors to the Community Room with a limited number of attendees due to space.
For additional information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, visit https://bit.ly/CumberKids, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
