CUMBERLAND – A Boy Scout and Cub Scout rally will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Diamond Hill State Park, 4125 Diamond Hill Road.

There will be a Cumberland scouting sign-up for boys and girls kindergarten through age 18. Information on scouting will also be available.

