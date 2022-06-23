CUMBERLAND – Children ages 7-11 are invited to join the Children’s Room staff at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m. to create coasters with seashells.
The Children’s Room will supply all materials for this in-person program. If you happen to have small seashells that you would like to use in your coasters, feel free to bring them with you. This summertime craft fits in with the statewide summer reading program Oceans of Possibilities. Registration for this craft program begins on Wednesday, June 29 on the library’s website.
For additional information or to register, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, visit https://bit.ly/CumberKids, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
