CUMBERLAND – Pamela Adams will lead a Sewing 101 class at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1:30 p.m.
Participants will leave with at least one completed pillowcase and the basic knowledge to make this project and others. This program is for ages 16 and up.
Participants will need to bring: a sewing machine, a spool of thread, straight pins, sharp scissors for trimming fabric, 3/4 yard (27”) of 100 percent cotton fabric for the case, and 1/4 yard (9”) of 100 percent cotton for the edge of the case.
Supplies are for one pillowcase. To make a pair, bring double the fabric amount.
Space is limited and registration is required. Visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
