CUMBERLAND – With universal free and reduced-price meals going away at the end of June, school leaders in Cumberland are scrambling to get parents to apply for the benefit again, saying the town is in line to lose significant funding if there is no big bounce-back.
School Committee member Denis Collins, updating the Town Council last week as liaison to the board, said residents should “please, please sign up” again. Applications are confidential, he said, and every dollar counts. Families in the district truly benefitted the past two years from universal meal plans, he said, but the process is now returning to normal.
Collins later provided some data to The Breeze on what the district is looking at for potential lost funding. He said the number of students with approved applications currently is 679, compared to 943 in fiscal year 2020 and 612 in fiscal year 2021.
Each student adds up to approximately $4,000, so a reduction of 250 students could be a loss of $1 million. Revenues from federal/state reimbursement have averaged between $218,600, the low in September, and $357,490, the high in March.
The total reimbursement through March was $1,821,189, or about $600,000 more than expected, due largely to the fact that all students still have access to the program.
Collins said he’s not sure how it all breaks down per child right now, as there isn’t a set formula and it depends on sales and other factors.
Those who qualify under federal income requirements purchase school breakfasts for 30 cents and lunches for 40 cents. Among those eligible for free meals are households receiving SNAP benefits, children involved in Head Start, children in foster care, and children who are homeless, runaway, or migrant.
Apply online at cumberlandschools.org/food-services/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.