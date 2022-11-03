CUMBERLAND – A Silver Rose on a nine-month pilgrimage will be the centerpiece of a special prayer service at St Joseph’s Church, 1303 Mendon Road, on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.
The journey of the Silver Rose begins each year in March and ends on Dec. 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Silver Roses travel from town to town along eight routes throughout North America.
The program is sponsored by the Lincoln Council Knights of Columbus to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe and express both international unity and dedication to the sanctity of human life. The public is invited to this program.
Lincoln Council 4005 is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organizations.
In the Cumberland/Lincoln area, states a news release from the organization, the Knights support the parishes with hands-on help, donate to local charities, have a food-for-families program, provide winter coats every year for needy children, support veterans and first responders, make their facilities available for charities, and support youth with our free throw and soccer contests along with our little league field enjoyed by many youth.
Around the world, more than 2 million Knights serve and sacrifice for the sake of others, states the release. In the last fraternal year, it adds, they donated nearly $154 million to worthy causes, both large and small, and stepped up with close to 48 million hours of volunteer service.
For further information on membership call 401-333-1492.
