CUMBERLAND – A Silver Rose on a nine-month pilgrimage will be the centerpiece of a special prayer service at St Joseph’s Church, 1303 Mendon Road, on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.

The journey of the Silver Rose begins each year in March and ends on Dec. 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Silver Roses travel from town to town along eight routes throughout North America.

