CUMBERLAND – Lori Sloper, a Cumberland resident and a senior financial advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Providence, was named to the 2022 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.
The Forbes ranking is based on factors such as assets under management, compliance, industry expertise and adoption of best practices. As stated in a news release, Sloper has over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, where she helps high net worth families and individuals grow and preserve their assets. Her practice focuses on retirement accumulation and income strategies, with an emphasis on managing risk in challenging markets.
Sloper is a graduate of the UMass Dartmouth Charlton School of Business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.