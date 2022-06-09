CUMBERLAND – The URI Master Gardeners will hold a Soil Testing and Gardening Help event at the Cumberland Monastery at the Gazebo, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring one cup of dry soil from each garden marked with type of plants. Soil should be tested every three years.
Soil Testing and Gardening Help at Cumberland Monastery June 11
