CUMBERLAND – Soil testing and gardening help will be available at the Gazebo at the Cumberland Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring one cup of dry soil from each garden, marked with type of plants. Soil should be tested every three years.
