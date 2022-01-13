ATTLEBORO – The South Attleboro Lions and the South Attleboro Village Lions Club will be holding their seventh "Come Love the Oldies Dance" on Feb. 11 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, South Main St. (Route 152).
Groups set to perform include the "Reminisants" and the "Villanaires." All profits will be donated for fuel assistance to the Attleboro Council on Aging. Tickets are $25, including hors d'oeuvres.
Call Pat Allard for tickets at 508-509-5400. Make checks payable to the South Attleboro Lions Club. Donations for fuel may be sent to the South Attleboro Village Lions at PO Box 3233, South Attleboro, MA 02703.
