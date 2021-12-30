CUMBERLAND – The St. Aidan Senior Club will meet Friday, Jan. 7, at the parish center, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, beginning at 10 a.m.
In the event of snow, if schools are canceled, the meeting will also be canceled.
The club will supply coffee and muffins and the activity will be a cookie bingo. Members are requested to bring two packages of store-bought cookies that will be made into gift baskets, which will be the prizes for the bingo.
New members are welcome.
