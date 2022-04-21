CUMBERLAND – St. Aidan Senior Club will meet Friday, May 6, at the parish hall, 1460 Diamond Hill Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11 a.m.
This will be the installation banquet. The slate of officers is: Gerry Gince, president; Anne Schifino, vice president; June Ayick, secretary; and Patricia Keefe, treasurer.
A roast beef dinner will be served and entertainment will be provided by John Walmsley.
For reservations, call Frances Jones at 401-333-9046. All are welcome.
