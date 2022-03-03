CUMBERLAND – St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, is hosting a fundraiser Dinner & Show for the Greene-Roy Academy of Irish Dance on Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m.
Mickey G’s will be serving a corned beef and cabbage dinner in the hall. The Parish is having this fundraiser to help raise money for the dancers to go to Orlando in October.
Tickets for the event will be sold after each mass for this weekend and next, as well as at the office starting next Monday until Sunday, March 6.
