CUMBERLAND – Local professional organizer and owner of H.O.M.E By Ali, Ali Tesdeschi will join the Cumberland Public Library, virtually, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m., to share the advantages of prepping your home for sale and explain the basics of how to prepare, to avoid being overwhelmed or making wrong investments.
Tesdeschi says she helps people achieve peace of mind by creating order in the spaces that they live and work in.
Registration is required. The Zoom link will be sent out at 5 p.m. on the day of the event.
For more information or to register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
