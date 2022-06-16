CUMBERLAND – The House of Representatives has passed legislation (2022-H 8008A) introduced by Rep. Mia Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln) that would encourage more medical research in Rhode Island by bringing state law in line with federal standards.
“This is legislation that will really save lives,” said Rep. Ackerman in a news release. “Medical research requires large amounts of data, and our current state law is so restrictive that Rhode Island researchers and patients often cannot participate in research that is open across the rest of the country. This hurts our scientists and our patients.”
Under the legislation, the state will not only be able to conduct more medical research, but receive larger amounts of data from around the country. There will be a greater exchange of information that can help people who suffer from certain medical conditions, for example, those with specific types of cancer.
The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.
