CUMBERLAND – The Stephen King Book and Movie Club will next meet at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Katie is celebrating the works of the master of horror Stephen King. Members will meet monthly to discuss one of King’s titles and the associated film, tv movie, or miniseries.
Katie will lead the discussion in the comparison and will often have insights from King’s commentary on how he felt about each work.
This month the Club will be discussing “The Bachman Books.” Short novels written under the pen name Richard Bachman, these Stephen King books are unlike all his others.
Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk for checkout prior to this event.
For more information visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.