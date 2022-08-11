CUMBERLAND – The Stephen King Book & Movie Club will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
This month’s title is "Skeleton Crew." Copies of the book and film are available for pickup at the circulation desk.
Members will meet monthly to discuss one of King’s titles and the associated film, TV movie or miniseries. Katie will lead the discussion in the comparison and will often have insights from King’s commentary on how he felt about each work.
Movies will be discussed, but not watched as part of the meeting.
Registration is required.
