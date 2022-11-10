CUMBERLAND – The Stephen King Book and Movie Club will meet at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m.

Members meet monthly to discuss one of King’s titles and the associated film, TV movie or miniseries. This month's title is "Fairy Tale," and copies are available at the circulation desk.

