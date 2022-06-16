CUMBERLAND – Join the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Tuesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m. for the next meeting of the Stephen King Book & Movie Club to discuss “Thinner.”
The club does not watch the movie as part of the meeting, but they do discuss the works. Copies of the book and film are available for pickup at the circulation desk. Registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.