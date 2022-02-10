CUMBERLAND – The Stephen King Book & Movie Club will next meet at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m.
Celebrate the works of the master of horror in this book and movie club. This month’s title is “The Gunslinger.” Copies of the book and film are available for pickup at the circulation desk.
Members will meet monthly to discuss one of King’s titles and the associated film, TV movie or miniseries. A discussion will be held.
Participants will not be watching the movies as part of the meeting, just discussing the works.
Registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
