CUMBERLAND – Local tattoo artist Canman will be at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m., to answer any and all questions about tattoos.
With two decades of experience and award-winning artwork under his belt, Canman knows the tattoo business inside and out, states a release from the library. As the owner of Visions Tattoo, Piercing, & Art Gallery in Medway, Mass., he has seen it all and repaired some of the worst.
He will share what you need to know before getting in the tattoo chair and how to have the best experience possible. He will share his colorful designs and some photos of what happens when you do not take the time to vet your artist.
For more information visit, www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
