LINCOLN – A Team Walmsley pancreatic cancer fundraising golf outing will be held Monday, Aug. 29, at the Lincoln Country Club, 31 Dexter Rock Road. Registration begins at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon in a scramble format.
Individual registration is $100 per player and includes lunch and dinner. Proceeds will be donated to PanCAN. Information regarding pancreatic cancer will also be available.
Raffle donations and sponsorship is needed. To register and for more information, email TeamWalmsleyGolf@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.