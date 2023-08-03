CUMBERLAND – The 97th annual Arnold Mills July Fourth Parade was held on Tuesday, July 4, and was attended by thousands, say the organizers.
The four-division parade featured floats and bands from across the New England. The Grand Marshal for this year's parade was Arnold Mills Parade Association long-time supporter and former Cumberland Mayor Bill Murray.
This year's parade theme was "Believe." Riding on the parade association float was Santa himself, along with Scarlett Duomato, the young girl who asked the Cumberland Police Department to run DNA tests on some Santa cookies and reindeer carrots to prove Santa exists. This theme was reflected in the float entries.
The following floats received awards from the judges:
• H. Seymour "Hank" Wiley Award, First Place, was the Cumberland Junior Clippers Football and Cheer
• President's Award, Second Place, the Cumberland Girl Scouts
• Chairperson's Award, Third Place, Mercymount Country Day School 75th Anniversary Float
• Committee Award, Fourth Place, HCC K9s
• Theme Award: Cumberland Junior Clippers Football and Cheer
The top float award is named for former longtime Parade Grand Marshal, the late H. Seymour "Hank" Wiley, who was instrumental in the parade committee from 1951 to 1997.
The top award for decorated cars and/or tractors, the Warren F. Ziegler Award for first place, went to LaMarche/Santoro: Believe in Red, White and Blue. The award is named in honor of the late Warren F. Ziegler, former parade association Board of Directors member.
Organizers offered special thanks to the Cumberland Police Department, the Cumberland Rescue Department, Cumberland Fire District, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and the Cumberland Highway Department for their assistance with banners, cleanup and security, etc.
