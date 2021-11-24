CUMBERLAND – The Gathering Place, 481 Broad St., will host a musical artist on the first Saturday of each month at 7 p.m. There will be no performance on New Years day.
John Polce performs on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Lisa Boisclair of Joy at Heart Ministries performs Saturday, Jan. 8, and Troy Bourne on Feb. 6.
The musical series is sponsored by the church.
