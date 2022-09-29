CUMBERLAND – The Gathering Place at Cumberland Community Church, 481 Broad St., holds a concert the first Saturday of the month with the next one being Patti Dahl on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.

Join for Christian music, a welcoming atmosphere and free food. All are welcome. Organizers accept a love offering for their artists only. Parking is around the back.

