CUMBERLAND – The Gathering Place, at Cumberland Community Church, 481 Broad St., offers Christian music the first Saturday of the month and on Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m. they will welcome the Stephen Bell Trio.
Join in for an evening of music and free food as all are welcome.
On Saturday, June 4, the Gathering Place will have John Polce as their guest and musical entertainment.
For more information visit www.cumberlandcommunitychristian.com/gatheringplace or email Lordservant58@gmail.com.
