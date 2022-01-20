CUMBERLAND – The Gathering Place, 481 Broad St., welcomes Troy Bourne of JirehScope Ministries on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The parking lot is in the rear, and there is off-street parking front and back of the building.
For more information, email Lordservant58@gmail.com or visit https://cumberlandcommunitychristian.com/gatheringplace.
