CUMBERLAND – The Washington Trust Company has announced that Crystal Thompson has been appointed assistant vice president and branch manager of the bank’s new Cumberland branch at 1900 Mendon Road.
Thompson, a North Smithfield resident, has more than a decade of banking experience and most recently held positions at Pawtucket Credit Union, according to a news release. She will be responsible for welcoming existing Washington Trust customers to the new branch, developing new consumer and business relationships, and representing Washington Trust in the Cumberland community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.