CUMBERLAND – Three Cumberland High School students have been accepted to perform with the 2022 National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Ensembles: Ethan Tremblay, All-National Honor Choir, bass II; Nathaniel Gomes, All-National Concert Band, percussion and Mason Foss, All-National Concert Band, alto saxophone.
There were 15 student musicians from Rhode Island chosen for the ensembles.
