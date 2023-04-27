CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland and the Public Works Department have scheduled their annual Eco-Depot event on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Cumberland Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.

Eco-Depots are free collections for properly disposing of household hazardous waste from Rhode Island households. Household hazardous waste is anything labeled with a skull and crossbones designation, or advisory words such as “toxic,” “poison,” “flammable,” “combustible,” which are typically used to identify hazardous materials. Examples of these items include mercury devices, automotive fluids, fertilizers, pesticides, pool chemicals, and polishes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.