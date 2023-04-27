CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland and the Public Works Department have scheduled their annual Eco-Depot event on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Cumberland Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
Eco-Depots are free collections for properly disposing of household hazardous waste from Rhode Island households. Household hazardous waste is anything labeled with a skull and crossbones designation, or advisory words such as “toxic,” “poison,” “flammable,” “combustible,” which are typically used to identify hazardous materials. Examples of these items include mercury devices, automotive fluids, fertilizers, pesticides, pool chemicals, and polishes.
Residents are advised that this is a drive-by, drop-off event, and people are encouraged not to leave their vehicles. The workers from R.I. Resource Recovery Corporation will off-load your vehicle.
The RIRRC requires appointments for the Eco-Depot event, which can be made online at www.rirrc.org/ecodepot. Appointments are made to prevent everyone from showing up at once, which reduces wait time in line. According to organizers, the RIRRC staff will try to service 25 cars every 15 minutes.
Information regarding the event is available at www.cumberlandri.org and www.rirrc.org. Anyone with further questions can contact the Trash & Recycling Department at 401-728-2400, ext. 155.
Residents are advised that this is not an electronic waste disposal event. The Eco-Depot event is for the drop-off of hazardous household waste only.
E-Waste will not be accepted at this disposal event.
Information regarding the scheduling of E-Waste events in Cumberland and other nearby communities can be found on the R.I. Resource Recovery Corporation website at www.rirrc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.