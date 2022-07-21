CUMBERLAND – The Rhode Island DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Aquatic Resource Education program will be bringing a traveling tide pool to the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Thursday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This hands-on program is for children ages 3 to 12.
Explore the creatures that live in the ocean. Perhaps you’ll meet a starfish or a crab, you never know what you’ll find hiding under the ocean’s waves.
This program will be outdoors in the Gazebo. Session 1: 10-10:20 a.m., Session 2: 10:30-10:50 a.m., Session 3: 11-11:20 a.m., Session 4: 11:30-11:50 a.m. Each session lasts 20 to 30 minutes.
Make sure to know what time slot you are registering for and registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.