CUMBERLAND – Troop 12 Berkley Ashton is conducting their 5th annual Christmas Tree Pickup with two dates being available on Sunday, Jan. 2 or Sunday, Jan. 9.
Call or text 401-255-8692 or 401-339-7508 or visit troop12cumberlandri.org.
The cost of the pickup varies. For seniors the cost is $5; a tree up to eight feet is $10, and over eight feet is $15.
Place your tree at the curb in front of your home by 9 a.m. Remove all lights and decorations.
For more information or questions, email Troop12cumberlandri@gmail com.
