CUMBERLAND – As with CumberlandFest before it, live entertainment will be front and center at the Cumberland Community Celebration, planned for this Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley said he partnered with PVD Food Truck Events to compile a list of bands that could potentially play at the Community Celebration. Since PVD Food Trucks is in charge of the food, it was an easy partnership to add music, he said, and since this is a new event, no bands had reached out about performing.
Crawley said they wanted to choose bands that play all kinds of music that everyone, including families, can enjoy. And of course, they have to be available to perform on Saturday.
The first band to perform will be B&B Music Factory, playing from 4 to 6 p.m. The band is out of Pembroke, Mass.
“B&B Music Factory is a combination of 70s/80s/90s rock, beach funk, and bluesy-jam band music,” said the band in a statement. “As a band, we have always promoted an atmosphere that audiences of all ages can enjoy, and we love seeing people smile, toe-tap, and dance. So bring those good vibes and let’s have some fun, Cumberland.”
The said that they have never visited or performed in Cumberland, never mind Diamond Hill Park, but have performed in Rhode Island including Newport, Richmond, Pawtucket and Providence.
“In addition to providing upbeat and fun music, we look forward to celebrating this wonderful event with the people of Cumberland, sunshine included,” said members of B&B Music Factory. “We hope that families and friends will come out to enjoy the festivities while sharing the summer vibes.”
After B&B Music Factory’s set, the next band to perform from 6 to 9 p.m. is the Dan San Band. They are out of Providence and perform hit songs from the 1960s to today as well as performing original content with a 1970s vibe.
Along with the live entertainment, Crawley said they will have three bouncy houses set up for children as well as the town train, which can be used by everyone.
The Cumberland Community Celebration itself is free as well as the music and activities, but food and anything available in the vendor booths will have to be purchased.
The night will end will a display of fireworks around 9 p.m. and they are planning to use the same vendor who puts on the 4th of July fireworks.
