B&B Music Factory will perform at the Cumberland Community Celebration at Diamond Hill Park, Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m.

CUMBERLAND – As with CumberlandFest before it, live entertainment will be front and center at the Cumberland Community Celebration, planned for this Saturday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley said he partnered with PVD Food Truck Events to compile a list of bands that could potentially play at the Community Celebration. Since PVD Food Trucks is in charge of the food, it was an easy partnership to add music, he said, and since this is a new event, no bands had reached out about performing.

