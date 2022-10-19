CUMBERLAND – The registration date for upcoming activities at the Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, is Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The activities include:
• Patchwork Needle Book, scraps and up-cycle friendly, will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Registration fee is $7 and the instructor is Pat St. Germain.
• Knitted Hat will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration is $7 and the instructor is Nancy Abato.
• Gnome Making will happen on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration fee is $7 and materials are $15. The instructor is Anne Aussant.
• Ribbon Ornament/Topiary Tree will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration fee is $7 with materials being an ornament, $5, and a tree, $10. The instructor is Brenda Paquin.
• Sweater/Snowman craft will be on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Registration fee is $7 and materials are $18. The instructor is Anne Aussant.
• Holiday Swags class will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration fee is $7, and materials are $10. The instructor is Darleen Marsland.
• Starfish/Snowman craft will be on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration fee is $7 with materials costing $15. The instructor is Anne Aussant.
• Salt and Pepper Snowmen craft will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. The registration fee is $7 and materials are $3. The instructor is Brenda Paquin.
• Christmas Soaring Angel Mini Quilt will happen on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration fee is $7 and the instructor is Pat St. Germain.
• Bow Making will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration fee is $7 and materials cost $15. The instructor is Darleen Marsland.
• Candy Cane Snowman will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration fee is $7 and materials are $15. The instructor is Anne Aussant.
• Knitted Slippers craft will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration fee is $7 with the instructor being Nancy Abato.
• Snowflake/Snowman will be on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration fee is $7, and materials are $15. The instructor is Anne Aussant.
• Christmas Cookies, during which children 5 and older will help measure and mix a batch of cookies, will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. The registration fee is $3 and materials cost $5. The instructors are Brenda Paquin and Nancy Abato.
