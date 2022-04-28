CUMBERLAND – The URI Master Gardeners will be at the Cumberland Monastery grounds, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to provide soil testing and gardening information.
Bring one cup of dry soil from each garden. Do not mix different garden soils together.
