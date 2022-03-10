CUMBERLAND – The Rhode Island Department of Health along with the Wellness Company will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 5 and up, as well as booster shots, at the Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, March 19, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The clinic is in the Hayden Meeting Center.
Registration is required. Go to http://vaccinateri.org and search for Cumberland Public Library to make an appointment.
