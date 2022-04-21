CUMBERLAND – Chapel Hill Senior Living will offer a special live Zoom presentation by Vicki De Klerk, current president of the nonprofit Validation Training Institute, on Tuesday, April 26 at 1:30 p.m.
This will be informative for all, whether you work directly with residents or have loved ones suffering from dementia and or Alzheimer’s Disease, states a news release.
RSVP to Christina Galloway, 401-333-3393 or chpl.sd1@meridiansenior.com. Once you RSVP, an email with the zoom link and password will be emailed to you.
