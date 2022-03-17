CUMBERLAND – Lego Club is back at the Cumberland Public Library, but with a twist – it will take place on Zoom, Saturday, March 19, at 2 p.m. for children ages 5 and up.
The Library will give participants challenges to build with time limits, time to show off their creations to friends, and the opportunity to discuss all things LEGO with other LEGO enthusiasts.
Register on the website by March 19 to receive the Zoom link.
For additional information or to register, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, or visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org.
