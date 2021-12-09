CUMBERLAND – The owner of the 1890 Vose house at 3533 Mendon Road is no longer pursuing a historic designation for the home, says Town Planner Glenn Modica.
The Breeze previously reported that Peter Picini had received a recommendation from the Historic District Commission in October to add the home to Cumberland’s Landmark Buildings Historic District, and the matter was then to go to the Town Council.
Modica said the owner wants to discuss local historic designation with his attorney, so the plan is off for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.