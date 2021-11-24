CUMBERLAND – Join the Cumberland Land Trust to “walk off the turkey” on guided walks at the Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Friday, Nov. 26, beginning at 10 a.m.
The event will offer the option of two hiking distances: 2 miles and 3.5 miles.
The event is free and appropriate for ages 5 and up. Participants are advised to wear comfortable walking or hiking shoes and dress in layers for the cooler temperatures.
Register for the event through the Meetup application at https://www.meetup.com/Rhode-Island-Land-Trust-Days/ .
Hikers will meet near the Senior Center.
The Cumberland Land Trust is a private, nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to land conservation for the public benefit.
For more information visit:www.CumberlandLandTrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.