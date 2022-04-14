LINCOLN – The Blackstone River Watershed Council announces the following cleanups, and an event that will be held on Saturday, April 16. Cleanups begin at 9 a.m.
• Canal Street: along the length of Canal Street and the canal itself, beginning at the intersection of Canal Street and Singleton Avenue in Woonsocket and moving north to where Canal Street ends at the Massachusetts border. Also, Mill Street.
Meeting and registration will be held at Singleton and Canal, and also on Mill Street nearer to St Paul Street.
• Sycamore Landing: 100 New River Road, Manville, at our BRWC headquarters.
• The bikeway at Lonsdale Drive-in: meeting and registration at 121 John Street, Lincoln.
• Blue Mind Walk – Poetry and Peepers: Saturday, April 16, at 3 p.m., at BRWC/FOB headquarters, 100 New River Road.
River as Muse – Following the Blue Mind walk, local poet Patti McAlpine will facilitate a workshop engaging the senses and feelings from the walk to create a poem or letter to the river. Participants will be encouraged to share their thoughts with the group. The event is free.
For more information or to RSVP call Keith at 401-996-1542, email BRWCFOB@gmail.com, or visit https://blackstoneriver.org.
