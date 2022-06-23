CUMBERLAND – Join Cynde from the WhaleMobile on Monday, July 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. as participants discover the wonder of whales at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
Cynde will be bringing her life-sized inflatable humpback whale, Nile, to the Community Room. Kids can go inside the whale and learn about how humans are similar and different. They can ask questions and touch whale artifacts like bones and baleen.
This program is for children ages 5-12. If parents/caregivers want to go inside the whale they need to be registered, too.
Register for this program at https://bit.ly/CumberKids. Note, you will be registering for a 30-minute visit inside the whale, between 3 to 5 p.m. Face masks are required for this indoor event.
For additional information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, visit https://bit.ly/CumberKids, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.