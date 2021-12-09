CUMBERLAND – The Wireless Zone, 1700 Mendon Road, is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign to collect new toys for less fortunate children in the area during Christmas, a campaign that has taken on an even larger meaning amid the pandemic.
The location has a box in store through Saturday, Dec. 11 for locals to drop off donations.
