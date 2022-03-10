NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold a Yard Sale indoors on Friday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
Current COVID rules apply.
Items ready for sale are furniture, dishes, frames, jewelry, mirrors, collectibles and more. Clean household items in good condition are needed. Electrical items must be in working order.
Computers and televisions will not be accepted. When in doubt, ask. Save clothing and soft goods for the Rummage Sale in April.
For questions and assistance, leave a message at the church office 508-699-2434.
