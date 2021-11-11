CUMBERLAND – Join the Cumberland Public Library’s Young Adult Book Club for adults on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m., on Zoom.
This month, the club will be discussing “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” by Stephen Chbosky. Copies of the book will be available at the Circulation Desk for checkout prior to this event.
Register by 5:30 p.m. on the day of the event in order to receive the event zoom link.
For more information or to register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
