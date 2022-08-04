CUMBERLAND – CumberlandFest, at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland, runs Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 10 p.m. Flat-price wristbands will be available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which will allow attendees to enjoy unlimited Midway rides on the day of purchase.
The fireworks display is set for Saturday night at 10 p.m.
The CumberlandFest Beer and Wine Tent will again be the location of the Main Stage and will feature some of the area’s most popular musical acts, say organizers. They said they found this arrangement worked well last year, as people enjoyed being able to view the entertainers in the comfort of the tent while sipping a glass of wine or beer. Meanwhile, a Family Stage in the Food Court area will offer acts appropriate for the younger people, and viewing while people enjoy a snack, lunch or dinner with their families. The Beer and Wine Tent will be open from one hour before the first act performs each day to 30 minutes before event closing time each day. Beverages will be sold on Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, from 2:30 to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 7, from 2:30 to 9 p.m.
Performances:
Friday, Aug. 5:
Main stage:
• 6:30-8 p.m.: School of Rock
School of Rock in Attleboro, Mass., is home to some of the area’s talented young musicians and entertainers. Some of their best will entertain CumberlandFest guests on Friday night.
• 8:30-10 p.m.: Quick Hits
Quick Hits brings together five close friends with years of musical education and live experience. Performing a variety of Top 40 selections from throughout the decades, this high-energy group offers professional entertainment for weddings, parties, and clubs.
Saturday, Aug. 6:
Main stage:
• 3-5 p.m.: Merchants of Cool
Merchants of Cool pays tribute to Foreigner and Bad Company. Merchants of Cool plays all the hits of both bands plus hidden treasures as accurately as possible.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Whiskey Knights
Whiskey Knights is a five-piece cover band that plays rock, funk and dance music from the 1960s-2000s.
• 8-10 p.m.: Nothing Personal
Nothing Personal is a rock and country cover band from Providence.
Family stage:
• 1-2 p.m.: Open
• 2:15-2:45 p.m.: Dennis the Magician
Shows consist of magic, comedy, live animals and audience participation.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Dennis the Magician
• 3:45-5:15 p.m.: Wrestling
The Showcase Pro Wrestling shows feature the future stars of pro wrestling.
Sunday, Aug. 7:
Main stage:
• 3-5 p.m.: All Over
Fronted by a pair of female vocalists, All Over plays a mix of favorite party hits ranging from the 1970s to today. 6-9 p.m.
• 6-9 p.m.: Radio Badland
Radio Badland is a Rhode Island-based rock band that plays at venues and outdoor events throughout the state.
Family stage:
• 1-2 p.m.: Warm and Fuzzy Animal Adventures
This group is focused on entertaining and educating children about its family of animals.
• 3-3:30 p.m.: Dennis the Magician
Shows consist of magic, comedy, live animals and audience participation.
• 3:45-5:15 p.m.: Wrestling
The Showcase Pro Wrestling shows feature the future stars of pro wrestling.
• 4-5 p.m.: Kensho-Ryu Karate
Kensho Karate is a dojo teaching traditional ways with modern understanding. Kobudo (weapons training), Jiujitsu (close combat with joint locks), and Kenpo (art of the fist) are included within the curriculum. Kensho training brings a balanced experience of fitness and personal development, along with the mindsets for both self-defense and personal safety.
The Food Court area at CumberlandFest will be fully back and more vibrant than ever post-pandemic, with food options for every taste.
CYAC, CumberlandFest’s parent organization, will again be hosting two soft drink kiosks this year. Organizers found soft drink sales to be a good source of revenue last year, and need this revenue to help offset costs, more so this year as they will be paying for the fireworks display which the town covered last year. They have also reinstated the gate fee at $5. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Food vendors will include:
Travelin’ Bones — “Low and slow barbecue”
Bubbe’s Blintzes — Homemade cheese blintzes
Sugarcane Hut — Fresh crushed juice and smoothies
Friskie Fries — Assorted styles of french fries and toppings
Lemmiegetuhhh — Assorted bacon dishes
The Ish — Polish and Irish influenced foods
Gonzalez Food Truck — Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, wraps and more
Nessa’s Snack Shop — Southern cooking
Plouffe’s — Assorted diner foods
Kush by Saba — Modern Mediterranean concept by Chef Saba Wahid Duffy
Mickey Gs Clamshack — Chowder and clamcakes
Baja’s — Mexican food
Ice Cream Machine — Ice cream mobile truck
Marti’s Cupcakes — Bakery specializing in cupcakes
Red’s Street Kitchen — Globally inspired street fare
Twisted T’s — Food truck that specializes in bread cones, stuffed with various fillings
Del’s Lemonade — Frozen lemonade
Marti’s Cupcakes — Decorated pastries
Not Your Average Popcorn — Kettle corn
