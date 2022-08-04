The CumberlandFest Steering Committee reports that it’s all systems go “for three magical days” during the Victory Day weekend of Aug. 5-7. Diamond Hill Park will be transformed into the biggest event of the summer.
CumberlandFest will include the usual features that have drawn crowds for years. These include the popular carnival midway of rides provided by Rockwell Amusements, a food court offering mouth-watering treats to satisfy every palate, a beer and wine garden where an array of the best musical talent in the area will perform, an arts & crafts village, special events and attractions for children and wrestling shows on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Not to be missed is the gigantic fireworks display at 10 p.m. on Saturday night, marketed as the region’s largest of the summer.
Keeping all of the moving parts of CumberlandFest running smoothly, and creating a seamless experience for guests, takes a small army of volunteers, says Michael Crawley, Steering Committee Community chairperson.
“It’s hard to imagine that CumberlandFest has never had a paid employee in its 31-year history,” said Crawley. “This is an event that is 100 percent volunteer run.”
Volunteers are needed to do everything from overseeing the front gate, to handling event accounting, to arranging for event infrastructure support, and to guiding visitors to event attractions and services.
Volunteers are recruited from youth organizations that benefit from the financial proceeds of CumberlandFest, as well as from the community at large. This year, youth organizations will receive a $20 contribution for every volunteer hour expended by one of their members. “It will likely take nearly 1,000 hours of volunteer effort to ensure a successful event,” said Steering Committee Executive Director Jerry Schimmel, “And we still need people to cover vital functions. Our goal is to recruit enough help such that no single volunteer needs to commit to covering more than one 4 or 6 hour-shift during the 3-day weekend.” Youth organizations interested in volunteering may find more information at cumberlandfest.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CumberlandFest-2022-Youth-Organization-Grant-Application.pdf. Those willing to give a few hours of their time to help may fill out and submit a volunteer form at cumberlandfest.org/volunteer-registration-form/ or by calling Crawley at 401- 651-4404.
CumberlandFest is the creation of the Cumberland Youth Activities Council (CYAC), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) formed in 1991 to raise money for youth activities in Cumberland. Through the patronage of thousands of attendees, the assistance of hundreds of event volunteers and the community-wide support of business sponsors, the event has contributed more than $1 million to youth programs over its 30-year history.
