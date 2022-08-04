The CumberlandFest Steering Committee reports that it’s all systems go “for three magical days” during the Victory Day weekend of Aug. 5-7. Diamond Hill Park will be transformed into the biggest event of the summer.

CumberlandFest will include the usual features that have drawn crowds for years. These include the popular carnival midway of rides provided by Rockwell Amusements, a food court offering mouth-watering treats to satisfy every palate, a beer and wine garden where an array of the best musical talent in the area will perform, an arts & crafts village, special events and attractions for children and wrestling shows on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Not to be missed is the gigantic fireworks display at 10 p.m. on Saturday night, marketed as the region’s largest of the summer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.