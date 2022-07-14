CUMBERLAND – The CumberlandFest Steering Committee reports that it’s all systems go for the event.
“For three magical days during the weekend of Aug. 5-7, Diamond Hill Park will be transformed into the biggest event of the summer,” states a release.
CumberlandFest will include the usual features, including a carnival midway of rides provided by Rockwell Amusements, a food court, a beer and wine garden, an arts and crafts village, and special events and attractions for children and wrestling shows on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Not to be missed, said the organizers, is the large-scale fireworks display on Saturday night, billed as the region’s largest of the summer.
Keeping all of the moving parts of CumberlandFest running smoothly, and creating a seamless experience for guests, takes a small army of volunteers, said Michael Crawley, Steering Committee community chairperson.
“It’s hard to imagine that CumberlandFest has never had a paid employee in its 31-year history,” said Crawley. “This is an event that is 100 percent volunteer-run.”
Volunteers are needed to do everything from overseeing the front gate to handling event accounting, arranging for event infrastructure support to guiding visitors to event attractions and services, said Crawley.
Volunteers are recruited from youth organizations that benefit from the financial proceeds of CumberlandFest, as well as from the wider community. This year, youth organizations will receive a $20 contribution for each volunteer hour expended by one of their members.
“It will likely take nearly 1,000 hours of volunteer effort to ensure a successful event,” said Steering Committee Executive Director Jerry Schimmel, “And we still need people to cover vital functions. Our goal is to recruit enough help such that no single volunteer needs to commit to covering more than one 4-hour or 6-hour shift during the 3-day weekend.”
Youth organizations interested in volunteering may find more information at cumberlandfest.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CumberlandFest-2022-Youth-Organization-Grant-Application.pdf.
Individuals willing to give a few hours of their time to help may fill out and submit a volunteer form at cumberlandfest.org/volunteer-registration-form/ or by calling Crawley at 401- 651-4404.
