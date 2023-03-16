CUMBERLAND – At 15 years old, Cumberland High School student Nicholas Chaber is living his dream of driving race cars, despite the many health challenges he has faced.
Nicholas and his brother Jace race together as part of Chaber Motorsports, a family owned and operated amateur sports team that embodies the family’s motto to keep on keeping on, no matter what.
As a racer, Nicholas has seen many wins, placing second at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, and winning first place consecutively in seven races, five of which were in Seekonk and two in Maine. Last year, he won the Rhode Island State Championship Young Lions Legend Award and in 2021, he won Phil’s Propane Triple Crown Championship, which is a three-year race series.
Nicholas also won the Londonderry Turkey Derby, where he achieved a total of 12 wins for a two-year season in his Bandolero race car.
Yet the biggest win by far has been his race against cancer, which his mom, Heather Chaber, says she’s amazed by.
Chaber still remembers the date that forever changed her son and their family’s life.
“On April 21, 2009, a month away from his second birthday, Nicholas was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in his brain,” she said. It was a rare case, she said, given that this type of cancer is typically found in the adrenal gland first.
Chaber recalled how Nicholas began to feel ill one day as a toddler, and was initially diagnosed with mono by his doctor. But Chaber sensed that something else was wrong, with Nicholas crying non-stop and sweating profusely. She again approached his doctor when she noticed his temples bulging on his head, but Nicholas was again diagnosed with mono, and also an enlarged spleen.
Doctors eventually sent him to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a CAT scan, which showed a large, golf-ball sized mass at the tip of his spine and below the head. They then learned that he had cancer.
Chaber said he remained in the hospital for three months, where he had a seizure one night and needed an internal ventricular shunt inserted once the tumor was surgically removed.
He improved slowly after his surgery, but was placed in a medically-induced coma so his body could heal before starting chemotherapy.
He found comfort during that time in the Disney Pixar film “Cars.” His mom remembers playing the movie as background noise while Nicholas was in a coma.
“At certain parts of the movie (that he liked), we noticed his heart rate would go up,” Chaber said. “The nurses said that he was hearing it; he knew the movie was playing.”
Once he was out of the coma, Nicholas graduated to the oncology floor, where he stayed one week at a time, while getting chemotherapy treatments. After several rounds, his bone marrow was 99 percent clear and doctors were able to remove the tumor on his adrenal gland on Aug. 25, 2009.
But it didn’t end there. Nicholas had to undergo a stem cell transplant in September 2009, as well as complete maintenance blood testing, an abdominal MRI, and an MIBG scan, which made him radioactive.
In December 2019, he underwent radiation to kill any remaining cancer cells and eventually got 3F8 treatments, a mouse antibody that was introduced into his system to attack any new neuroblast cells generated.
Two years later, he finished up his treatment, which according to Chaber, “was painful but worth it.” But there were still many after effects he had to deal with, including 30 percent hearing loss and loss of motor skills.
“He went through it but never questioned (anything).” Chaber said. “When we had to go to the clinic for blood work, he would just say, OK, no problem, and stick his arm out.” He was cancer free until the left and right sides of his thyroid developed two different forms of cancer.
Nicholas is now on thyroid medications and lacks hormones, but Chaber says “he doesn’t let it slow him down.” He is a sophomore at Cumberland High School and enjoys volunteering at his younger brother Jace’s school to fulfill his community service graduation requirements.
Once Nicholas began healing, doctors advised his parents to get him active. After enrolling him in sports, which didn’t generate much interest, he found himself at Thompson Speedway in Connecticut riding a .25 midget race car, which he loved.
Over time, he moved on to a blue Bandolero race car at Seekonk Speedway, with younger brother Jace trailing behind him.
At 7 years old, Jace now drives his brother’s Bandolero and they race together in separate divisions but on the same track. Racing soon became a family bonding activity and Chaber Motorsports was born.
“Everyone gets together to help,” Chaber said.
While Nicholas has no recollection of much of his cancer battle, he says he lives by the family motto to never give up and keep digging.
“This kid is fearless,” said his mom. “He’s had surgeries and is in a race car a week later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.